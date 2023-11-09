Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Increased to GBX 391 by Analysts at Barclays

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 367 ($4.53) to GBX 391 ($4.83) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 387 ($4.78) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 340 ($4.20) to GBX 360 ($4.44) in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 351.71 ($4.34).

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 327.70 ($4.05) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £30.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,520.77. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 268.45 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.41).

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

