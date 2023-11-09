Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,750 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.37% of Harmony Biosciences worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

