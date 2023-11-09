HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.60). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

DAWN stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

