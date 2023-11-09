Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $90,375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $76,784,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $281.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.