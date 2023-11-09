IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $192.33 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

