IFP Advisors Inc Sells 368 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,370. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.