Insider Buying: Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Acquires £49,200 in Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($60,733.24).

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 0.3 %

VANQ opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £317.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.75 and a beta of 1.43. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 102.60 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

