International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.34, but opened at $77.98. International Flavors & Fragrances shares last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 465,413 shares.
The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances
Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 97.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 996,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.