Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 40,058 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical volume of 24,672 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 36,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $74,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,137.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at $172,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $74,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 590,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

