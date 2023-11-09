iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DJP. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Down 1.0 %

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

