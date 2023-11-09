Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,731,370. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

