iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $267.65 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.33 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.27.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

