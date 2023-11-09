Janet E. Godwin Purchases 1,015 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) Director Janet E. Godwin purchased 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $21,061.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MOFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

