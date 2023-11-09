Jaymin B. Patel Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

