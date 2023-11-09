JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $13.23. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 124,652 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,606,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 506,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

