Jessie John Deano Velasquez Sells 1,364 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

