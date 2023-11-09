John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 144,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHI stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

