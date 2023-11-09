Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

