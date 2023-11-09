JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $448,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 86,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,689,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,775,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $418.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

