JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.88.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$53.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.61%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.