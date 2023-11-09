Julie B. Feder Sells 3,900 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) CFO Julie B. Feder sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $47,073.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at $840,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aura Biosciences Stock Performance
Aura Biosciences stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $14.38.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.
