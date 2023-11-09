Kathryn Kulikoski Sells 1,060 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, October 2nd, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50.

On Friday, September 1st, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90.

Shares of PRGS opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

