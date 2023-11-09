KeyCorp Comments on Kaman Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Kaman’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $557.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

