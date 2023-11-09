KeyCorp Lowers Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target to $21.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

