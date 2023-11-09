Kim Anderson Purchases 4,500 Shares of SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Stock

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Kim Anderson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.27 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,192.50 ($12,462.66).
SiteMinder Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 1.65.
About SiteMinder
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SiteMinder
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analysts are going crazy for this one-month-old stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Buying the dip in high-yield Gilead Sciences
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
Receive News & Ratings for SiteMinder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteMinder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.