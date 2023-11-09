Lee Kim Barker Acquires 2,900 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Kim Barker purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $24,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bally’s Trading Up 11.6 %
NYSE BALY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on BALY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALY
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts are going crazy for this one-month-old stock
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Buying the dip in high-yield Gilead Sciences
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.