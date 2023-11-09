Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $9 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.5% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $465.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.