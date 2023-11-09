Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LBTYK opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,074. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.