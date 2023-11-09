LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,237 shares of company stock worth $1,389,099. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.