Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,431 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

