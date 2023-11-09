Lincoln National Corp Acquires 486 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

