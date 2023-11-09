Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,175 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ESGV opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

