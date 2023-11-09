Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 131.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 40.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

