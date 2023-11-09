Lincoln National Corp Has $303,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Splunk by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

Splunk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

