Lincoln National Corp Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after buying an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.1 %

FE opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

