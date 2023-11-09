Lincoln National Corp Has $373,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after acquiring an additional 395,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.94 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.