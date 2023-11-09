Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,207 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $207.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.81. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.02 and a twelve month high of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.