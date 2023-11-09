Lincoln National Corp Sells 173 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $125.64 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.04.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $2,646,904. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

