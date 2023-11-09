Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,092 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

