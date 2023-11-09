Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,204 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $297.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

