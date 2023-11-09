Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,660 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAPR. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 405.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FAPR opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

