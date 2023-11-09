Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSGE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.