Maison Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSS) Quiet Period To End on November 14th

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 14th. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Maison Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MSS stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Maison Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.48.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
