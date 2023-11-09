Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.11

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.11 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 34489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Get Medifast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medifast

Medifast Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 30,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 136.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.