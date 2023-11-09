Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,551,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.