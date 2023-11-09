Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

