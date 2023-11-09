Michael J. Coulter Sells 1,195 Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $53,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OBT opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OBT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

