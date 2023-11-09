Mike Creedon Purchases 12,606 Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Creedon bought 12,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £14,749.02 ($18,206.42).

SDI Group Trading Down 0.9 %

SDI stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £112.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.49. SDI Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.28.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

