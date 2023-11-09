Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on the stock.

Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.27) on Monday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 107 ($1.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.48. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,713.33, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Chet Patel acquired 30,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £29,950.69 ($36,971.60). In other Mitie Group news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($170,634.02). Also, insider Chet Patel purchased 30,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £29,950.69 ($36,971.60). Insiders have purchased a total of 31,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,143 over the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Further Reading

