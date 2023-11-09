monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $129.92

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.92, but opened at $137.71. monday.com shares last traded at $136.30, with a volume of 81,934 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.10.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in monday.com by 322.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in monday.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in monday.com by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

